CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died and another person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree near Oregon City early Monday morning, according to Clackamas Fire.
The crash occurred in the 16000 block of South Eaden Road. Three people were inside the vehicle when the crash occurred.
Clackamas Fire said one of the passengers walked about 30 minutes to a store on Highway 224 to report the crash. Emergency crews responded to the crash just after 5 a.m.
Clackamas Fire said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was extricated from the vehicle and taken to OHSU. The extent of their injuries is not yet known. There's no word if the person who reported the crash was injured.
No additional details about the crash have been released at this time.