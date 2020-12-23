CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was rushed to a hospital Wednesday morning following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 224.
Clackamas Fire said crews were called out to a crash with entrapment on Highway 224 near the Interstate 205 North on-ramp just after 6 a.m.
Crews arrived to the scene and found two vehicles with heavy front-end damage, according to Clackamas Fire.
Crews quickly extricated one person from a vehicle. That person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash was not reported, but Clackamas Fire would like to remind every to use extra caution on icy roads.
