OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Four structures were damaged by a three-alarm fire in Oregon City Monday evening.
Clackamas Fire said the fire first started at a building off of South Agnes Avenue then spread to the nearby wildland.
The high winds were spreading fire embers about an 1/8th of a mile, which made it difficult for firefighters to contain, according to Clackamas Fire.
After the fire was brought under control, crews worked to put out any hot spots.
Clackamas Fire said about 12 acres of wildland was burned and four vacant industrial buildings were damaged.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
