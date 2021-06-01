CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Estacada Monday evening.
The three-vehicle crash happened at around 9:20 p.m. at South Redland Road and South Springwater Road. Clackamas Fire said four people were taken to area trauma centers with one person going by Life Flight.
Two people, who have not been identified, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Clackamas Fire.
No additional information has been released at this time. The sheriff's office is conducting the ongoing crash investigation.
