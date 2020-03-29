Clackamas Fire asks for help as it faces potential shortage of personal protective equipment

CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) – A local fire agency is asking for help as it faces a potential shortage of personal protective equipment.
Clackamas Fire District #1 is asking people to donate any unused PPE. They say first responders use the equipment to protect themselves when treating patients and that the supplies are becoming increasingly difficult to find.
The agency is looking for donations of face masks (N95, surgical, dust), exam gloves of all sizes, disposable gowns, medical booties to cover shoes, and hand sanitizer.
Clackamas Fire says donated PPE must be unused and unopened, and original packaging is preferred but not required. If you know neighbors who wish to donate, try to consolidate donations for fewer trips.
According to Clackamas Fire, don’t take donations to medical sites and hospitals, which are too busy to receive donations and want to keep contamination risks down.
Donations will be accepted starting Monday. They can be dropped off at the Clackamas Fire District #1 Fire Marshal’s Office, located at 2930 SE Oak Grove Blvd., Milwaukie, OR 97267. Drop off days and times are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
People can also make a tax-deductible financial donation. Visit the Clackamas Emergency Services Foundation website and click “Donate Now” to be linked to PayPal. Funds will be used to support COVID-19 needs.
If you require PPE for your own personal health care, please save those supplies for your use.
