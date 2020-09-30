CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire at car dealership early Wednesday morning.
Just after 12:30 a.m., Clackamas Fire crews responded to Brooks Motor Company, located at 18777 Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard, on the report of a fire.
Firefighters arrived to the scene and found several cars on fire with flames spreading to the awning.
Clackamas Fire said crews extinguished the fire before it caught the building on fire.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
