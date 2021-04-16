CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Clackamas Fire crews were able to extinguish a brush fire that was located east of Oregon City Friday afternoon.
The two and a half acre fire was burning near South Redland Road and South Neibur Road. The fire was first reported at about 1 p.m.
Clackamas Fire says the fire was estimated at 38-40 acres. Seven structures were immediately threatened and an additional 10 structures were threatened. Crews will remain on scene this evening. No injuries were reported and no structures were lost.
Evacuation orders have been reduced in the area.
Level 2 - Be Set - has been issued for the following addresses:
- Pam Drive - 16907, 16899, 16811, 16886, 16828, 16850, 16864, 16900
- Redland Road - 15361, 15231, 15181, 15141
Level 1 - Be Ready - for all addresses off Kraft Road and all cross streets, as well as Edenwild Lane.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office assisted with Level 3 evacuations, which included 18 residents.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
Crews are working to contain the brush fire off of Redland and Neibur Rd. If you live in the area please be on alert for changing evacuation levels. PIO is located at Redland Rd and Neibur. pic.twitter.com/fLSLlEOeeF— Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) April 16, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.