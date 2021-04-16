Clack Co Redland Brush Fire

(Courtesy: Clackamas Fire)

 Elizabeth Gehrke

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Clackamas Fire crews are working to extinguish a brush fire that is located east of Oregon City Friday afternoon.

The two and a half acre fire is burning near South Redland Road and South Neibur Road. The fire was first reported at about 1 p.m.

Evacuation orders have been issued in the area due to the rapidly moving fire, according to Clackamas Fire.

Level 3 - Go Now - has been issued for the following addresses:

  • Pam Drive - 16907, 16899, 16811, 16886, 16828, 16850, 16864, 16900
  • Redland Road - 15361, 15231, 15181, 15141

Level 2 - Get Set - for all addresses off Kraft Road and all cross streets, as well as Edenwild Lane.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is assisting with Level 3 evacuations, which includes 18 residents.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

