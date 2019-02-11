OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A new fire station will open in Clackamas County and respond to more than 3,000 calls for service in the area each year, Clackamas Fire District #1 says.
Fire officials will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for Hilltop Community Fire Station 16 in the 19300 block of Molalla Avenue in Oregon City from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Members of the public are welcome to attend and ask questions.
Clackamas Fire District #1 says firefighters will be available to give tours of the new 12,400-square-foot station immediately after the ceremony.
The building replaces the existing fire station that was built in 1972 and served the Oregon City community for 44 years, according to fire officials.
The new station will house Truck 316 with four firefighters and Medic 316 with two paramedics and one Battalion Chief.
The construction of the building was paid for by funds from the Fire District’s general obligation bond that was passed in 2015 for $29 million.
