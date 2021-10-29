Clackamas Fire gives fall leaf pickup safety tips

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - As we approach a dry and sunny weekend, you might be wanting to get out and clear all of those leaves in and around your yard.

Clackamas Fire District Lieutenant Spencer Lambing says it's an important task to keep your home and neighborhood safe this fall and winter.

"All those leaves tend to flush themselves off into the streets and clog our drains, they do the same thing with your downspouts which causes flooding, localized flooding around your house and in the streets," Lt. Lambing said.

Lt. Lambing says if you're cleaning out your gutters use an A-frame ladder and have a spotter to make sure it's safe and sturdy while you're clearing leaves.

"A-frame ladders are about the safest that you're going to find because they usually have a really nice wide base," Lt. Lambing said.

Lt. Lambing says make sure you have a ladder that's the appropriate height and keep safety in mind at all times, especially for the elderly.

"It gets more and more dangerous the older you get," Lt. Lambing said. "I mean it's dangerous any time. But the reactions for older folks tend to not be as fast or if they do fall or hit the ground they tend to break things that a younger person might not."

For those in that elderly group, Lt. Lambing says it's better to stay off ladders and have someone else do that kind of work.

If that's not possible, he says make sure you're taking all safety precautions.