Clackamas Fire helps people prepare for potentially destructive fire season

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - With historic wildfires a not-so-distant memory, and even fresher in people’s minds, an unseasonal 40-acre brush fire east of Oregon City in mid-April, Clackamas Fire Battalion Chief Brandon Paxton tells FOX 12 their crews are preparing for anything.
“Early on, [the April brush fire] kind of heightened our awareness to the possibility of some increased fire behavior over the season...It’s not that we don’t take every fire season seriously, but this one, especially off the heels of 2020 and the devastating fires we saw within Clackamas County, we’re definitely paying attention, and we’re training hard, and we’re ready for the season,” he said.
New to Clackamas Fire is Crew 30, a 20-person hand crew. When there aren’t fires, these men and women are focused on reducing combustible debris on public land.
“Certainly right now, following the ice storms, there’s a lot of debris still on the ground and that can be seen in neighborhoods and business complexes. So, our crews are focused on mitigating those sorts of buildup in fuel, this is that Crew 30, taking care of some of those down fuels in public spaces.”
Whether you’re a business owner or a homeowner, some ways to plan are creating defensible spaces around your home, understanding evacuation levels in your area, and signing up for public alerts where you live.
Here is a link to more information about Clackamas Fire’s awareness program.
