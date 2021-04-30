CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A house along Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard was damaged by fire Friday morning.
Clackamas Fire said crews were called out to a fire in the 7800 block of SE Johnson Creek Boulevard just after 5 a.m.
Crews arrived to the scene and found heavy black smoke coming from the home. After making their way inside, crews found the fire had spread to the attic and a second floor bedroom. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes after crews arrived, according to Clackamas Fire.
No injuries were reported. Two people were displaced.
The cause of the fire was determined to be improperly discarded smoking materials, Clackamas Fire said.
Clackamas Fire would like to remind everyone before discarding cigarette butts or ashes, make sure they are completely out by dousing them in water or sand. Also, make sure to use a deep sturdy ashtray or metal container for discarding smoking materials and do not place them next to the house.
