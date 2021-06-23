Clackamas Fire issues high fire danger burn ban

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Clackamas Fire has enacted a high fire danger burn ban ahead of high temperatures and low humidity that are expected for this weekend.
The burn ban was issued on Wednesday at 8 a.m. and will be in effect through July 1, according to Clackamas Fire. The ban prohibits backyard or open burning, agricultural burning, and any other land clearing, slash, stump, waste, debris, or controlled burning.
Small outdoor cooking, warming, or recreational fires are not prohibited under the burn ban. These include portable or permanent fire pits and campfires, with a maximum of three feet in diameter and two feet in height, burning only dry, cut firewood. Barbeque grills and smokers with briquettes, wood chips, pellets, or propane are also not prohibited.
Clackamas Fire says there may be more restrictive open burning rules within an Oregon Department of Forestry boundary. More information about ODF fire restrictions are available at www.oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspx.
Fire your web guy...terrible map.... fine print ID-ing places, towns is not readable !!
