Clackamas Fire offers carbon monoxide safety tips as people wait for power to be restored

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - There are still thousands of people without power, some who have been without it for days. This has left people to rely on generators, fireplaces and propane to stay warm. Unfortunately, using these has led to a spike in carbon monoxide incidents.
"Carbon monoxide, it’s called the silent killer. It has no taste, no smell, and you can’t see it," said Lt. Micah Shelton, a spokesperson for Clackamas Fire.
With winter weather knocking out power for thousands of people, comes an uptick in carbon monoxide poisonings and deaths.
“When you have a cold emergency like we just recently had - power outages causing people to lose heat, the natural instinct is to heat your home keep yourself safe and secure right? Utilizing any means necessary to generate heat," Shelton said.
When people are in those situations it can lead to a tragedy. Friday through Tuesday, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said they responded to more than 20 carbon monoxide calls. Unfortunately, four people and a dog died due to carbon monoxide poisoning.
So, what are some safe ways to stay warm while you wait for power to be restored?
"Even with fireplaces you gotta be very careful to maintain the system. So, having your chimney cleaned routinely. If you’re getting a lot of creosote and a lot of product falling out of the chimney, that could prevent those gases from venting appropriately," Shelton said.
He also showed us how to properly set up a generator.
"If I have this in the wrong spot around my house or too close to the house, there’s a big danger. Behind me we have the front door to the fire station, we have a side door, a garage door, ventilation for plumbing— all of those are access points for the CO to get in. So, we want to make sure this is pointed away, so the exhaust is on the back of the engine here, so we’d want to turn it so it’s blowing away from the fire station or our home. Make sure we’re at least 20 feet from the structure, from all of those openings. Then it should be safe to run and run extension cords into the home," Shelton explained.
The main takeaway: don't use anything that can produce these fumes inside your home. Whatever you use to keep warm should be well-ventilated, outside. Shelton suggests using a carbon monoxide detector too.
"CO accumulates down low. So, it’s going to build up over time," Shelton said. "In your home, having CO detectors, making sure those are operating appropriately. If you can have one that plugs in down low, it’ll cue you in sooner that there’s an issue versus the ones that are combined with a smoke detector that are up high."
Shelton said the symptoms can be anything from nausea to a headache. If you think you may be experiencing serious carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms, the first thing you need to do is leave your home then call 911.
