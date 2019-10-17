CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle on Highway 212 Thursday morning.
Clackamas Fire crews responded to the crash at around 7:37 a.m. at the intersection of Southeast Evelyn Street and Highway 212.
According to ODOT, the right turn lane was closed at SE Evelyn due to the crash. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the scene reopened just before 9 a.m.
No other details have been released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.