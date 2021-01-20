BEAVERCREEK, OR (KPTV) - A Beavercreek family is safe after a smoke alarm alerted them to an attic fire early Wednesday morning.
Clackamas Fire crews were called out to a house fire in the 28000 block of Hult Road just before 3 a.m. It was reported that the roof of a home was on fire.
According to Clackamas Fire, the homeowner reported being awakened by a smoke alarm going off and finding smoke in his home. The homeowner attempted to put the fire out with an extinguisher.
Firefighters arrived to the scene and found smoke coming from the roof. Crews entered the home and found active fire in the attic.
The fire was extinguished within minutes of arrival, according to Clackamas Fire.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of damage caused.
