CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two local fire districts are asking the public to voluntarily stop outdoor burning to help protect vulnerable people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clackamas Fire District #1 and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said this is in support of a statewide initiative by the Department of Environmental Quality, Oregon State Fire Marshal and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
The effort aims to reduce the negative impact of additional smoke in the region, according to the fire districts.
Clackamas Fire and TVF&R are asking people to support emergency responders by considering the following:
- Smoke inhalation can cause upper respiratory symptoms, which could be incorrectly attributed to COVID-19, leading to unnecessary testing.
- Many people with COVID-19 are recovering at home where smoke from a nearby outdoor burn could worsen their condition.
- Exposure to smoke and other forms of air pollution can increase the risk of contracting infectious respiratory disease such as COVID-19 or increase the severity of existing respiratory conditions.
- There is a shortage of personal protective equipment for the pubic to use to limit smoke exposure.
- Responding to out-of-control burns and smoke complaints distracts from responders’ ability to provide emergency medical care during the pandemic.
Instead of burning on-site debris, the Oregon State Fire Marshal is recommending the following:
- Recycle paper products when possible.
- Compost or chip yard debris on site.
- Haul to a yard debris composting or recycling site.
- Reuse old lumber.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
