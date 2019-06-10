Clackamas firefighters battle warehouse fire along Johnson Creek Blvd.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Clackamas firefighters on Monday are working to put out a warehouse fire off Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard and Southeast 55th Avenue.
Crews have called a second alarm and are working to set up defensive operations at the fire.
Firefighters say a nearby pet shelter with 50 dogs is sheltering in place.
No injuries have been reported.
Johnson Creek Boulevard and the Springwater Trail have been shut down while crews fight the fire.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.