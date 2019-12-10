CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) - It was a very special day at a local fire house, as crews with Clackamas Fire District 1 got to have lunch with the young man they rescued from a burning home earlier this year.
Timm Wilson-Krueger, 19, almost didn’t survive that fire.
He has down syndrome and autism, and locked himself in a bathroom as the flames spread around him.
“He remembers all the smoke and being in the bathroom,” his mother, Tammi Wilson, said.
They were the only two home on June 13, when that accidental cooking fire quickly spread to the rest of their Milwaukie home.
“I went running back in to the house to find him and he wasn’t where he normally is, so I had to hunt him down and found the bathroom door locked and I knew that’s where he was,” Tammi said.
She tried to get him to open the door and kept running to a window for fresh air as the smoke grew thicker.
She said had the door given way, she never would have left him and they both would have died.
She knew she needed help.
“The whole living room was engulfed in flames,” she recalled. “I finally had to leave. I had to get out of the house.”
That’s when firefighters with Clackamas Fire District 1 arrived.
Lt. Justin McWilliams said fire was coming from three sides of the house – flames so intense, they pushed some crews out of the home as they looked for Timm.
But, they kept trying and it paid off.
“I was the lucky one who got to find Timmy behind a door,” he said.
McWilliams said that closed bathroom door saved Timm’s life, giving firefighters a few precious extra minutes to reach him.
They didn’t have a second to spare.
“The door was already burning through,” he said. “We have that door at our station right now. Pretty meaningful, there’s a huge story behind it.”
After the fire, Timm went into cardiac arrest for 15 minutes at one point but was revived, and spent more than two months in the hospital.
His mother said it was the second-worst case of lung burn Legacy Emanuel Medical Center had ever seen.
Some firefighters visited him in the hospital during his recovery, but Tuesday’s visit marked the first time Timm was well enough to come into the fire station to meet more of his rescuers.
“I don’t know what would have happened had we lost him. I don’t know,” Tammi said. “These guys, they didn’t just save Timm, they saved our whole family.”
“It really brought back a lot of emotion in my life,” Lt. McWilliams said, choking up. “This job really makes it so you try to distance yourself from that kind of stuff. But I’ll tell you, us getting close with Tammi and Kevin and Timmy, it’s been good emotion-wise and reconnecting to our purpose.”
Now, a burn on Timm’s arm is the only outward physical scar from that day.
His mother said doctors have no way to look into his lungs to see the damage or how they’re healing, but he seems to be almost back to normal.
Timm loves anything T-Rex, so for Tuesday’s visit, firefighters got matching t-shirts to help put him at ease, and a giant T-Rex poster.
They also gave him a coin on behalf of the department, saying he is their hero – and always will be.
“Timmy, you’re going through a lot more than we’ll ever go through,” McWilliams told him. “We love you.”
Both Timm’s family and the firefighters who saved him say they have forged a special bond and are now one extended family.
The firefighters who saved his life will be getting an award from their department in January.
