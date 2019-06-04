Clackamas firefighters working to extinguish railroad tie fire

CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) – Clackamas Fire crews are battling a now smoldering fire along some railroad tracks.
The fire occurred near Highway 212 and 82nd Drive. Crews say at one point, 75 to 100 railroad ties were on fire and producing a large amount of smoke.
People living nearby were told to stay inside through a reverse 911 call. That advisory has since been lifted.
Crews are still working to put out the smoldering pile of railroad ties.
