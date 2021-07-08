DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A new team with Clackamas Fire is in southern Oregon right now, helping to protect people's homes and livelihoods from the Jack Fire. The team is the first of its kind in Oregon, and this is its first deployment.

The Jack Fire was first reported on Monday at about 5 p.m. It is burning north of State Highway 138 and east of Forest Road 4713. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has issued Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations. The wildfire has burned about 4,224 acres and is currently zero percent contained.

Crew 30 went out on its first shift Thursday. The hand crew is out on the ground in Douglas County working to stop the Jack Fire from spreading to Glide and other outlying neighborhoods. The 20-person, full-time hand crew is able to respond to any wildland fire and help keep them small. They use tools and equipment to create a fuel break that prevents the fire from spreading any further.

FOX 12 spoke to the crew's supervisor, Brent Olson. He says the terrain is going to be challenging with the Jack Fire but says they'll do all they can to corral the fire as quickly as possible, saying that's the key to stopping it from becoming a mega-fire, which is a big concern for any fire this year.

"Normally we see these types of fire conditions in late August. These fires are moving very quickly on the landscape, so even just driving in here through different communities, that haven't been impacted yet we see the potential and we see a lot of fuels that are ready to ignite," Olson said.

Olson says that's why it's so important to keep wildfires small and contained as much as possible. Crew 30 joins other crews from the U.S. Forest Service, along with highly-trained hot shot crews, working on the Jack Fire as well.

Olson says Crew 30 is prepared to be there for a full two weeks if needed.