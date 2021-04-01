Clackamas HS graduate playing in Final Four with Gonzaga

CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) - Ben Gregg could still be at home waiting for a senior season of basketball at Clackamas High School, but instead, the 18-year-old was cutting down the West Regional nets two days ago in Indiana.
A hoop dream in the Hoosier State for a kid born in Washington State and raised in the Beaver State.
"Starting this year, I was doing online classes at Clackamas High School and now I am playing in the Final Four. It is kind of crazy. I haven’t really wrapped my mind around all of it yet," Ben said.
Wrapped up in the scene, Ben is a Clackamas kid with a West Regional final piece of twine in his cap.
"It has been nothing but a blessing for me," he said. "Just learning as a player, as a person, having to live on my own earlier than expected."
Laddering up to cut the nets with the undefeated number one team in the country back in his birthplace of Spokane.
"Putting that jersey on has always been such a big dream for me, and to put it on and get in the few minutes I do, I take it all as a blessing," Ben said.
Ben now has his mom and dad in Indiana, but they can't hang or hug.
"I saw them today, but it was through a fence. It was kind of weird like I was at the zoo," Ben said.
"They got to go to the zoo, and we got a little glimpse of it ourselves today but it was great to see him again," said Ben's dad, Matt. "It has been a couple of months. It has just been crazy."
Knocked out his second semester of high school zoom class before Christmas to get to campus in Spokane and take full advantage of this bonus season of eligibility granted during COVID-19 times by the NCAA.
"He was super motivated to do that, obviously to go to Gonzaga, right. So, he was grinding like eight hours a day on his classes so I hadn’t seen him put that much work in in a while," Matt said.
When your son is seeking that one shining moment, work can wait - even if that means you are a coach like Matt is and now away from his team at Warner Pacific.
"This is my first time missing games in 26 years for high school and college but it's certainly worth it," Matt said.
Coach Gregg has handed over the reigns of the Knights to Assistant Alex Brown.
"I got nothing but love, ‘enjoy the time’, so they understand, and they are watching the games just like everybody else and they are big fans too," he said.
From fan to reality.
"This is my first year in like probably 10 years not making a bracket, so it is kind of weird for me," Ben said. "Those are always memories I hold dearly to me - making brackets with my dad and my brothers and making some money off of it."
While he can't make money off a bracket now, his dad can.
"The way Gonzaga is playing, I don’t know if anyone will be able to get in their way. I was sitting by Kelly Graves last night and we were talking about it. This is unreal basketball. The way they move, it is so effortless, it’s so fun to watch," said Matt.
Oregon hoopers are well represented at the Final Four. In San Antonio, South Salem star Evina Westbrook now suits up at Connecticut.
St. Mary's Bendu Yeaney is keeping it in the Pac-12 with Arizona. The Wildcats face UConn while the Cardinal draw South Carolina.
Beaverton's Cameron Brink, who won titles at Southridge and graduated from Mountainside, is a stellar freshman down on the farm in Palo Alto.
While the women's Final Four in San Antonio tips off on Friday, the men's National Semifinals will have the Saturday stage in Indianapolis.
