CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – On May 23, Clackamas High School was defaced with vandalism that the principal, Nate Munoz, and others found racially insensitive.
Since that incident some students involved have been getting threatened on social media. Some of the threats say things like, “I’m coming to kill you. Count your days.”
One parent who did not want to be identified said the threats have taken things too far and he’s worried for his son’s safety.
“I absolutely think it was appalling what was done, don’t get me wrong in any way,” said the parent. “I think it was appalling what they did but for my son to be getting death threats is ridiculous.”
Initially, Munoz said the vandalism was racially motivated because some students brought and spread beans across the front of the school while others hung Trump campaign signs and stickers. Now, school officials said the beans were following a social media trend and is not connected to a racial group.
The parent we spoke with said his son has received more than 50 threats on social media.
“There was another group of kids that went back again at a different point in the night and my son, his probably above and beyond was he hung a door hanger, one single door hanger on the door you know a Trump door hanger,” the parent said.
On Sunday, graduates from Clackamas High School were met by a handful of protesters as they exited their graduation ceremony at Providence Park. The protesters said they were upset that those involved in the prank were allowed to walk in the ceremony.
“Just seeing the situation being handled this way and these students are walking today and after promising they would be held accountable it just makes me rethink the whole thing,” said Trinity Porotesano, a sophomore at Clackamas High School who was also protesting.
She said she wants those involved to be held responsible but said the threats are doing more harm than good.
“I don’t wish death upon anyone and I don’t think they should die,” she said. “I think they should learn and educate themselves on what’s going on and how their actions affect us. They don’t deserve the death threats. No one does.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.