CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) - A Clackamas meat company has recalled 28,356 pounds of ground beef sold at stores in Oregon and Washington because of potential E. coli contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Interstate Meat Distributors Inc. shipped the possibly contaminated beef to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Stores where it's sold include Kroger, Albertson's, Walmart and Winco, among others.

The products under recall say “EST. 965” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed next to the time stamp and use or freeze by date. The agency says it's concerned that some of the beef is already in people's freezers. The products should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism, according to the FDA.

While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output.

Click here to see what the recalled product labels look like.