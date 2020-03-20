CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) As more locations begin to offer drive-thru testing for COVID-19, one pediatric office is offering drive-thru services for children suffering from other illnesses.
Clackamas Pediatrics started offering drive-thru testing and checkups on Tuesday, seeing hundreds of patients since then. Their goal is to be able to check out sick kids without the risk of them entering a hospital and contracting COVID-19.
“Our goal was to be taking care of our families during this medical emergency where care is really limited,” said Hannah Goodwater, a pediatric nurse practitioner at the clinic.
The drive-thru can test for a number of illnesses with results in about 15 minutes.
“We do strep tests, we do ear checks, we’re doing RSV and flu tests as well through the drive-thru,” said Katherine Roose, pediatric nurse practitioner.
As COVID-19 continues to spread around the country and in Oregon, we’re still in the midst of flu season. And many people are still experiencing other kinds of illnesses. So, with an appointment Clackamas Pediatrics will get those symptoms checked out.
“We’re here for our families and for our patients to try and provide the best care that we can in a time that’s really uncertain for them,” Roose said.
The drive-thru is open Monday through Friday. People can come, even if they aren’t a patient set up with the clinic and insurance is not required. The only thing people won’t find here is COVID-19 tests.
“If patients are having fever, cough, chest pain, that’s when we would want them to either call the health authority or call a local ER and see if it was more appropriate to be seen in a medical setting,” Roose said.
Anyone who isn’t sure of what kind of medical attention their child needs, the clinic says don’t hesitate to call.
“If parents do have a question, they are more than welcome to call and we can kind of direct them do you want to come through the drive-thru or should we have you home and taken care from home,” Goodwater said.
The clinic does ask that anyone who wants to visit the drive-thru to make an appointment. However, it also says that no one will be turned away.
