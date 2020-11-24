CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas Service Center is shut down after a volunteer tested positive for COVID-19.
The nonprofit primarily provides food services to those in need. Executive Director Debra Mason says this couldn't have happened at a worse time, as it is the week of Thanksgiving.
Outside of the Clackamas Service Center building on Tuesday, there were signs posted on a gate to explain the closure to people gathered outside, some not knowing what they'd do without these services.
Mason says the organization found out on Monday that a longtime volunteer tested positive for COVID-19 and the center was immedietly shut down. She says they are now waiting in test results from everyone at the center. She says a few have come back negative.
Mason says this impacts its food delivery services. Before the pandemic, the center typically had a market open for people to come shop, but the center changed to full delivery service in the pandemic. Turkey meals were supposed to be delivered this week in time for Thanksgiving, but that won't be happening until next week.
"We need to get back in service as soon as possible," Mason said. "Yeah, so it was a very devastating week to have this happen."
This closure doesn't just impact people's access to food services, as Mason confirms some people get their unemployment checks mailed there. FOX 12 spoke with one woman who was concerned she wouldn't be able to access her mail because of the closure.
"I can't get my kids, you know, the little things that they want in between for Thanksgiving," Kate said. "Yeah, it's just really frustrating, cat has no cat food, we have no cat litter, you know, things like that, just little things that I need right now."
After hearing these concerns, Mason said someone who has not been exposed to the positive COVID-19 case will be distributing mail on Tuesday and Wednesday so people can get their unemployment checks. The center is hoping to reopen on Monday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.