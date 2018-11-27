CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) - A Clackamas veterinarian is accused of brandishing a gun at an employee and sending threatening text messages to a former employee, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Keith Richard Bartholomew, 61, was arrested Oct. 31 on charges of coercion and menacing.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in providing additional information about Bartholomew.
Deputies said in September, he brandished a handgun at an employee in the parking lot of his veterinary practice, Companion Pet Clinic, on Southeast 82nd Drive.
Then, in October, Bartholomew is accused of sending threatening text messages to a former employee.
A warrant was served on Oct. 31 and deputies said Bartholomew had multiple firearms, which violated a restraining order against him out of Multnomah County.
The Clackamas County Inter-agency Task Force is working with the DEA on an additional investigation of Bartholomew with regard to possible tampering of drug records, according to the sheriff’s office.
Clackamas County deputies said they are also investigating multiple allegations of animal abuse and animal neglect, though no formal charges relating to those other investigations have been filed at this time.
Anyone with information about Bartholomew is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-723-4949 or https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 18-016138.
