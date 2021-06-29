CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Clark County banned the sale and use of fireworks in the county through midnight on July 4.
The county said it issued the ban following the Clark County Code, which allows the Clark County council chair, after consulting with the fire marshal, to prohibit the sale and use of all fireworks during periods of extreme fire danger.
“We recognize that this decision will cause some hardship to some residents’ celebration plans as well as businesses and non-profit organizations that sell fireworks,” said County Council Chair Eileen Quiring O’Brien. “We empathize with all who are affected, but we must follow county codes. They are in place to protect the welfare and safety of Clark County residents.”
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources reported the following metrics outlined in the city code:
- The burning index is extreme as determined for the entire county; and
- The fuel moisture content of the ten (10) hour fuels is below eight (8) anywhere in the county; and
- The energy release component is in the ninetieth percentile.
“We’ve had an unusually dry spring for the Pacific Northwest,” said Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young. “That coupled with a record-breaking heat wave led to conditions that increase our fire danger risk in Clark County.”
Other cities that have also banned fireworks due to fire danger are Battleground, Ridgefield, La Center, Camas and Washougal. Vancouver has an existing fire ban on all fireworks within its city limits.
