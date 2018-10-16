PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Deputies arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly brandished a gun and assaulted a juvenile at northeast Portland convenience store.
The juvenile male was treated by emergency medical personnel and was not hospitalized, according to Portland police.
The man after the assault at the 7-11 in the 3300 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue led officers on a pursuit into Clark County, according to the police bureau.
Police with help from a helicopter tracked the man in a black Toyota Tacoma to Clark County, where he and another person in the truck were arrested by deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators later learned the truck was stolen from the 3000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard Tuesday morning.
The suspect and the other person in the truck were lodged at the Clark County Jail.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the bureau’s Robbery Detail at 503-823-0405.
