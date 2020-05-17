Clark Co. deputies ask for help finding missing teenager

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.
Summer Poulson, 17, was last seen at 11 p.m. Saturday in the Felida area of Clark County.
The sheriff’s office said she is “considered vulnerable.”
Summer is 5’ 5” tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She may have a blue bicycle with her.
Anyone who may know anything about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
