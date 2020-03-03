CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Deputies in Clark County are asking for help in a sexual assault investigation.
The assault was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 27 near Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast 44th Street in the Truman neighborhood. Deputies responded and an investigation was initiated by the Clark County Major Crimes Unit.
The sheriff’s office is asking for help from residents who may have seen or have video footage of any suspicious people in the area between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Feb. 27.
Anyone with direct information is asked to contact detective Fred Neiman at 564- 397-2120 or fred.neimanjr@clark.wa.gov.
