CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on camera stealing from a sporting goods store.
The theft happened on Monday at around 10:56 a.m. at Big 5 Sporting Goods, located at 8313 Northeast Highway 99.
The sheriff's office said the suspect jumped over the counter and bent down to hide himself as he stole three airsoft/BB guns. The suspect jumps back over the counter and puts the stolen guns into a backpack he took off the shelf.
The suspect then leaves the store without paying for the items.
The sheriff's office describe the suspect as a white man in his mid-30s, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and has a thin build.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to email Jack.Phane@clark.wa.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
