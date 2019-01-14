CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying package theft suspects.
The theft happened on Jan. 8 at around 10:30 a.m.
The sheriff's office said a red Honda is scene on surveillance video pulling into the driveway of a Clark County residence. The sheriff's office did not provide an exact address.
Surveillance video shows a man get out of the passenger side of the vehicle and take a package off of the front porch. Once the suspect is back in the Honda, the driver takes off.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or the suspect vehicle, is asked to contact Deputy Josh Troyer at josh.troyer@clark.wa.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
