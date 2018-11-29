CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who stole a vehicle in Hazel Dell.
According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, the suspects stole a white Honda from the parking lot at Planet Fitness on Nov. 15 at around 10 p.m.
The suspects were able to access the victim's unlocked gym locker at Planet Fitness and steal the keys.
The sheriff's office said the suspects also attempted to use a credit card that was left in the vehicle.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Deputy Greg Marek at Greg.Marek@clark.wa.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.