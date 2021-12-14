CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing 92-year-old man from Battle Ground.
At 9:00 a.m. deputies say Richard Anthony left his home for an appointment in Vancouver. Anthony then asked law enforcement for directions to the freeway in the city of Camas at 2:00 p.m.
He told the officer the way he was going to take to get home. At that time Anthony appeared to be coherent and able to get himself home.
At 5:57 p.m. Anthony’s family contacted the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to report him as a missing person.
He is described as a White male, 5’9”, 158lbs, bald, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark sweatshirt and possibly a blue military service baseball cap.
Anthony is driving a red 2007 Chrysler 200 with Washington plates (493YVN).
The public is asked to call 911 if they see him and/or his vehicle. Reference case number 21-010411