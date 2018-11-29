CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Vancouver man killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.
David Villagran, 33, allegedly stole a pickup and rammed a deputy’s patrol vehicle in the area of Northeast 109th Avenue and Northeast 71st Street around 4:40 a.m. The sheriff’s office says an officer-involved shooting followed; Villagran was pronounced dead at the scene.
The deputy involved in the shooting sustained minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital; he has been placed on critical incident leave, which is standard protocol.
The sheriff’s office has not provided any additional details about the shooting.
FOX 12 Wednesday spoke with a man who said his pickup was stolen about 10 minutes before the officer-involved shooting. Jody said he was headed to work and had gone out to start his truck and ran back inside.
Jody said a detective later came to his house and confirmed the pickup stolen from his driveway was the one the suspect used to ram the deputy’s patrol vehicle.
The Clark County Regional Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.
