CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County deputies have identified a make and model of a suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run crash on Monday.
Deputies are seeking the public's help in locating the vehicle that hit a pedestrian in the Felida area of Clark County and left the scene.
Based on evidence left at the scene, detectives are looking for a 2002-2005 Ford Escape SUV or similar vehicle, with fresh passenger side damage, including missing a passenger side mirror.
The collision likely occurred around 3 a.m., and was along a route that extends into the residential communities of Felida, Salmon Creek, and south Ridgefield, according to deputies.
If anyone locates a vehicle matching this description, they are asked to contact 311 in Clark County.
Deputies said the woman hit in the collision, identified as Debora A. Chillura, 62, of Portland, continues to recover at an area hospital with significant injuries.
Police said she was walking on or near the east shoulder of the road when she was hit.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.