CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened during a stolen vehicle call in Clark County Wednesday morning.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said at around 4:40 a.m., deputies were called out to a report of a stolen vehicle that had just happened in the Orchards area.
Deputies located the stolen vehicle in the area of Northeast 109th Avenue and Northeast 71st Street. One person was inside the vehicle.
The sheriff's office said the suspect rammed a deputy and an officer-involved shooting ensued. The sheriff's office did not say if anyone was injured.
The Clark County Regional Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.
The sheriff's office said the deputy involved has been placed on critical incident leave per protocol.
The public is asked to avoid the area of NE 109th Avenue and NE 71st Street due to the ongoing investigation.
No other information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.