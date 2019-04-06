PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Clark County deputies are investigating a possible kidnapping after a high-speed chase ended with the suspect hitting spike strips in Portland.
The case began at 3:17 a.m. Saturday, when a deputy attempted to stop a car for an “equipment violation” near Northeast 66th Street and Meadows Drive in the Vancouver area.
The driver of the black Nissan Altima failed to stop and began to drive in a reckless manner, according to investigators.
The deputy following the car said a male passenger in the front seat attempted to exit the moving car. The deputy suspected that person was being kidnapped.
During the subsequent chase, the suspect ran through stop signs and traffic signals while reaching speeds over 95 mph.
Deputies said the suspect drove into oncoming traffic several times, causing other drivers to swerve to avoid crashes.
Spike strips were used to stop the suspect in Portland.
The woman who was driving the car was detained, but deputies did not immediately say if she was facing charges. A man who was a passenger in the car was arrested for a non-related warrant.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they are actively investigating the case as a possible kidnapping, but no further details were released.
