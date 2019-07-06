COLUMBIA RIVER, OR (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office rescued a pup who went overboard Saturday.
Deputies said they responded to a call of a canine overboard in the vicinity of the North Portland Harbor Range.
Upon arrival, deputies found Ollie, wearing his life jacket, several hundred yards down the river from the sailboat he was on.
Deputies were able to get a ‘tired but happy’ Ollie from the Columbia River and returned him to his owners.
