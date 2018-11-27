CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office said a 69-year-old man who was reported missing has been located.
James Henson left his home around 10:30 a.m. Monday after telling his daughter he wanted to go camping near Cougar, Washington. He did not take his cell phone.
According to the sheriff's office, Henson was considered endangered because he is easily confused and disoriented due to a medical condition. He did not have his medications with him.
The sheriff's office said Henson was located and returned home to his family at around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.
No other details have been released at this time.
