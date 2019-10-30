CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County deputies are seeking the public’s help to find an alleged burglar.
Deputies said on at least two separate occasions, an unknown individual stole over $50,000 worth of construction equipment.
The suspect was seen stealing from a construction site located at the 13400 block of NE 23rd Avenue in Vancouver.
If you know the identity of the individual or have information regarding these burglaries, please contact Detective Andrew Kennison at Andrew.Kennison@clark.wa.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.