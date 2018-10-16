CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County is seeking the public’s help to find an assault suspect.
Clark County Sheriff's Office wrote on their Facebook on Tuesday asking if anyone had information regarding a suspect.
Deputies said on Oct. 4, the man in black assaulted a C-Tran customer at the Hazel Dell park and ride.
If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Deputy Mark Anderson at mark.anderson@clark.wa.gov.
