CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying three suspects who attempted to steal from a Kohl's store last month.
The attempted theft happened on Nov. 27 at the Kohl's, located at 9312 Northeast Hazel Dell Avenue.
The sheriff's office said the suspects left the store with one of them wearing the coat without paying.
When the suspect wearing the coat was confronted by loss prevention, he dropped the coat, and all three of the suspects ran away, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said the suspects were seen in a small red sedan.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asking to contact Deputy Jack Phane at Jack.Phane@Clark.wa.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
