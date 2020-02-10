CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A Clark County deputy was injured Sunday morning after stopping a wrong-way driver with his patrol vehicle, according Washington State Patrol.
WSP said the crash occurred at around 2:43 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 14.
According to WSP, Miguel Jimenez-Jimenez, 27, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-5 in the left lane. A Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy was traveling northbound and moved into the path of Jimenez-Jimenez to stop him from continuing the wrong-way on the interstate.
The vehicles came to a rest in the left lane.
The deputy, identified as Gregory Agar, 28, was injured and taken to Legacy Salmon Creek. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.
Jimenez-Jimenez was not injured.
WSP said Jimenez-Jimenez was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail for driving under the influence. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday at 1 p.m.
