VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A Clark County deputy was injured in a five-car crash in Vancouver on Monday.
The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was driving with lights and sirens on to a reported stabbing when a Honda CR-V hit the deputy. That caused the deputy’s patrol vehicle to hit three stopped cars.
The deputy was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to be OK.
The driver of the Honda had minor injuries and went to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Vancouver police are investigating.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
