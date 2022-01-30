Clark Co. Deputy shoots, kills off-duty police officer in his home

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – A Clark County deputy unintentionally shot and killed an off-duty Vancouver Police Officer in his home, Saturday night, after a struggle with an armed robbery suspect, according to the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team.
The Vancouver Police department has identified the officer as 52-year-old Donald Sahota.
#BREAKING: @VancouverPDUSA confirmed to @fox12oregon off-duty officer, Donald Sahota was killed at his home last night. I'm working to see if this has any relation to an armed robbery that led to a chase in Clark County. pic.twitter.com/5nb9fmTyf6— Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) January 30, 2022
The Clark County Sheriff's office responded to a armed robbery of a convenience store in the Orchards area. The armed suspect fled in a stolen dark colored Mercedes with several hundred dollars, according to the press release. Police intercepted the suspect traveling northbound on I-205 where a chase began for several miles.
The suspect eventually exited I-5 toward Battle Ground, Washington. There, he left the car and fled on foot until he reached the house of officer Sahota. The off-duty officer exited his house and attempted to detain the suspect, who was becoming aggressive and violent. During the fight, Officer Sahota suffered stab wounds and lost control of his firearm.
The suspect ran inside the house where the officer's wife was. As the officer recovered his firearm and attempted to run into the house, Clark County officers arrived at the scene. The County Deputy Sherriff, not knowing who the suspect was, fired several rounds, hitting Officer Sahota. Sahota was provided medical aid but eventually died.
Police arrested the suspect and have him in custody.
Officer Sahota joined the Vancouver Police Department in April, 2014, after working for the Gresham Police Department and the Port of Portland Police Department. He leaves behind a wife and two children.