Clark Co. detectives ask for help in locating witnesses to deadly collision

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding witnesses to a deadly crash that took place in Hockinson on July 11.
At 10:08 p.m. a two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Northeast 172nd Avenue and Northeast 159th Street. The crash resulted in the death of Nicholas Crown. The Clark County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit is seeking witnesses to the collision or driving on the part of either vehicle prior to the collision.
Surveillance video captured the images of two vehicles which were in proximity just before or immediately after the crash. The first photo is of a white or silver smaller SUV pulling a travel trailer westbound on Northeast 159th Street, just west of the collision scene. The second photo is of a white or silver late model coupe, which was traveling west on Northeast 159th Street, then turned around and drove back to the collision scene.
Detective Patrick Spak would like to hear from the occupants of the pictured vehicles as to what they witnessed. Detective Spak can be reached at 564-397-4597.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.