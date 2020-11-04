CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County election officials are still counting ballots Wednesday, and they're also rechecking some ballots counted Tuesday.
Washington state law mandates that local election offices do a random audit of ballots every single election.
In Clark County, officials do a hand count of a select number of ballots.
Six hundred randomly selected were all counted by machine on Election Day, and on Wednesday, election workers counted them by hand - one ballot at a time.
"It's just a test of the system to ensure that the scanning process and the tabulation process is recording votes accurately and correctly," said Greg Kimsey, Clark County Auditor. "And if they're not, we have some problems."
No problems on Wednesday. The county says the hand matched the machine count exactly.
For this mini-recount, the county always picks the highest profile race to double-check. This time around it was the presidential race.
With accusations of fraud during a volatile election year, or any election year, officials say it's important for voters to trust the process and have faith in the democratic system.
"We have a number of checks and balances and controls in place to insure everyone's vote is counted accurately and this is evidence that that is working," Kimsey said.
The vast majority of votes in Clark County have been counted, but in Washington, as long as your ballot is postmarked on Election Day it can still legally be counted.
So ballots mailed on Tuesday are still coming in, and that could mean it will be awhile before some close council races are decided.
