CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Clark County Fairgrounds will be closed for two days due to severe winter weather.
The Washington State Department of Health officials say road conditions are not safe for travel to and from the site, so the fairgrounds will be closed Friday and Saturday.
Officials say if your vaccine appointment is impacted by the weather, make-up vaccines will happen on Feb. 16, next Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 12p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For people waiting for their second COVID-19 inoculation, officials will begin administering them starting Wednesday, Feb. 17.
The Tower Mall testing site, located at 5403 East Mill Plain Boulevard will be closed Friday and Saturday. People who have pre-registered for testing will be notified if their scheduled appointment is affected by the closure.
The mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center will also be closed Friday and Saturday due to the winter weather.
(1) comment
Then the vaccine must not be that important.
